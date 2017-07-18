Alberta oilsands growth places burden on mother birds

A growing number of pump-jacks and oil wells in southern Alberta are forcing wee momma birds to raise big and noisy chicks they never asked for, according to a new University of Manitoba study.

Nicola Koper, a professor at the University’s Natural Resources Institute, recently found a spike in the number of brown-headed cowbirds sneaking their eggs into the nests of prairie songbirds, like savannah sparrows, in the Brooks area.

Brown-headed cowbirds are what are known as “brood parasites,” so called because they lay their eggs in other bird’s nests to trick them into raising their young.

The end result? Tiny sparrows forced to raise cowbird chicks much larger than themselves.

“Imagine if I went to your house and dropped off another kid but never returned to get them,” Koper explained. “Imagine all that extra work, and, on top of that, this kid is noisier and more annoying than your own kid.”

Koper said she’s found a four-fold increase in the area, due to the network of power lines, wells and pump-jacks being constructed on the prairies. Cowbirds perch on the new infrastructure, which gives them a better vantage point to target songbirds nests below, Koper explained.

“I was shocked at how large the impact was,” she said. “It’s sort of funny, but it’s not if you’re a savannah sparrow.”

The new family dynamic means mother sparrows are forced to work much harder to feed her chicks. Sometimes the mother sparrows, unable to keep up, abandon their nests, Koper said.

But that’s just the beginning, she added. Cowbird chicks are louder, so they may get more worms than the young sparrow babies. Their loud chirps sometimes also attract nearby predators, putting the whole nest in jeopardy.

But the cowbird conundrum shows the larger issue of habitat loss that songbirds face, she said.

Koper explained songbirds are already struggling to cope with losing their natural habitat to agriculture and industrial development.

“They are an important part of our overall ecosystem,” she said. “I think most humans do really like what these birds bring to our communities.”

But there are solutions to mitigate the cowbirds’ sneak attacks.

Koper said industry can build infrastructure where there is already lots of development. Crews could also drill sideways from current locations to reach new underground deposits, rather than having to physically move and intrude on untouched land.

“We can create a working landscape with conservation “We can do something that’s both good for industry and good for the environment.”