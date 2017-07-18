Controversial promo poster for Edmonton Festival of Fear removed

The promotional photo used by an Edmonton horror movie festival has sparked a heated online debate about how to market fear, after several people complained about what they say is the inappropriate portrayal of sexual violence against women.

On Tuesday evening, Landmark Cinemas ordered the organizers of Festival of Fear to change the banner photo used on their Facebook page, which shows a screen grab from the flick ‘Tales From the Dead Zone.’ It depicts two bikini-clad women — one who is visibly frightened, while the other has her eyes closed — chained to a wall.

Lianna Makuch, an Edmonton theatre artist and producer who said she's generally a fan of horror, saw the image on her feed Tuesday morning. “This immediately frustrated me,” she said, so she posted her concerns on her own wall and reached out to organizers for an explanation.

“I felt like this was an offensive photo to be using to market their festival, that it perpetuates rape culture and that it fetishizes sexual violence against women. It made me uncomfortable.”

Makuch wasn’t the only person concerned with the photo. She said other people saw her post and also reached out to Landmark Cinemas requesting Festival of Fear organizers take down the image.

Festival of Fear founder Barry J. Gillis confirmed by email that he’d been asked by Landmark to change the photo. He said he planned to change it—but stands by his original use of it.

“Our culture is becoming so sick that everything is offensive,” he said in an email, prior to removing the image.

“In what kind of society do we live where a photo from a movie becomes offensive?”

He said the image is no different than what you’d expect in the Saw series or Friday the 13th.

“Do you see a rape happening in the photo? No, you don’t,” he wrote. “There is no rape scene even in the movie.”

But Makuch argued the issue isn’t about whether or not people are being raped in the photo. Rather, it’s about how the women are being portrayed.

“They’re in these bras and they are helpless and objectified — We don’t know anything about them,” she said. “Normalizing violence against women is a very serious thing. It’s an irresponsible way to use that imagery.”

And not all horror flicks include such imagery, she added.

“There are a lot of elements to the genre,” she said. “If he had an image of a guy with his brains out, I think a lot of people would think that’s make believe. But rape and sexualized violence isn’t make believe. It’s a real thing to a lot of people.”

Though she’s glad the image has been removed, she’s only calling it a partial win.