N.B. Premier says funding abortion pills is the "right thing to do"

EDMONTON — New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant is stopping short of calling on his provincial counterparts to offer abortion pills for free, but he says it's "the right thing to do."

Gallant will be speaking Tuesday night at a so-called "shadow event" of the Council of the Federation, a meeting of provincial and territorial leaders in Edmonton, Alta., about abortion access in Canada.

He says access to "essential medical services" such as an abortion shouldn't depend on a person's postal code or income bracket.

Gallant says Mifegymiso, a two-drug combination that induces a medical abortion, will help improve women's access to reproductive health care, especially in rural regions far from hospitals that perform surgical abortions.

After years of restricting access to abortion services, New Brunswick became the first province to provide universal coverage of the abortion pill Mifegymiso earlier this month.