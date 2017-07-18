Prolife booth will now be allowed at K-Days

Northlands has reversed a previous decision to bar Edmonton Prolife's information booth from this year’s K-Days.

In an emailed statement, Northlands spokesperson Lori Cote said the two organizations have come to an agreement.

“This decision comes following productive discussions between the parties to find an amicable resolution,” she said. “EPL has had a booth at K-Days for over 15 consecutive years, and appreciates the opportunity to continue being on site during Edmonton’s largest summer festival.”

Edmonton Prolife did not respond to a request for comment, but spokesperson Karen Richert previously told Metro their booth was “very family friendly”, with no graphic images, but only included photos and models of fetal development.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page Tuesday they add that they stand by their work and disputed characterizations of the group as hateful, graphic, aggressive, spiteful or terrorizing.

In an emailed statement, Pro-Choice Edmonton said they were disappointed with Northlands’ decision. Previously, they told Metro the booth provides an “unsafe environment” because it creates a stigma around abortion.

“K-Days is a family event and not the appropriate venue for abortion discussions nor is it acceptable to potentially bypass parents to discuss these issues with children,” said Alberta Pro-Choice Coalition board member Kathy Dawson.

Dawson called on K-Days to exclude all non-profit groups and exclude groups that oppose the rights of women.