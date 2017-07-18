Church minister vows to print more after pro-LGBTQ posters vandalized overnight

Minister Mark Chiang woke up Tuesday morning to find many of the colourful posters his church had put up around 118 Avenue in support of the LGBTQ community had been vandalized or torn down.

Congregants at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church hung the posters Sunday, which read: ‘God loves you, and so do we.’

They made the flyers in response to homophobic posters spotted around the city’s core last week, Chiang said.

He said in a message that the vandalism “ain’t going to stop me,” as he headed off to print more.

Chiang, who is gay, told Metro on Monday that his community was “wonderfully supportive” of the LGBTQ community.

“(They have) a great love for the community,” he said.

Chiang said he plans to put up more posters as early as Tuesday, and his church remains committed to fighting the hate.