Edmonton's first apartment building made of shipping containers unveiled

An Alberta company is betting shipping containers can do more than transport goods—they can be luxurious and affordable living spaces, too.

Step Ahead Properties is building what they say is the city’s, and possibly the country’s, first apartment building made from recycled shipping containers. They unveiled their first show home, in the west end, last week.

“People are looking for [something] new, fresh, innovative…this is a slice of luxury,” said Owner AJ Slivinski.

The shipping containers have been brought in from the west coast, and are made from non-toxic materials, Slivinski. Once they arrive here, workers repurpose the frames and siding to make the structure of the apartment.

Unlike other structures built from shipping containers, Slivinski said he didn’t design his to be an eye-catching art form. Instead, he wants his building to blend into the neighbourhood—you can’t even see the shapes of the containers.

Instead, he was attracted to shipping containers for their unique building features.

He said they’re fire proof due to their steel framing, and sound proof due to foam sprayed between the shipping containers. The spray foam also keeps the building insulated, even during Edmonton’s infamously cold winters, he added.

Slivinski said millennials who work in local restaurants and clothing stores—West Ed is nearby—could be interested in the affordability and accessibility of these new apartment buildings.

“This is part of a new trend,” said Slivinski. “People are excited about the technology… it is a new product, it’s the first rental apartment, multi-family [shipping module infill] in all of Alberta, if not Canada.”

The new apartment complex is located at 16315 96 A Ave. Step Ahead hopes to have renters moving in as early as September 1st. The company is hosting an open house BBQ on Saturday July 29 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Specs:

- Units range from 584-870 sq. ft.