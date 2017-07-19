Black Lives Matter refuses meeting with police, holding rally instead

Edmonton’s Black Lives Matter branch will hold a public meeting outside an Edmonton Police Service’s building on Wednesday after turning down what they call an “elite private meeting” with police representatives.

According to a Facebook post by Black Lives Matter, Edmonton Police Service (EPS) invited two members of the organization to an invitation-only meeting to discuss the issue of carding, also known as street checks.

Black Lives Matter said EPS would not identify who would be in attendance at the meeting.

“When the two BLMyeg representatives stated they preferred to open the meeting up to include community members impacted by carding along with any concerned public, EPS refused,” the post reads.

“Instead, BLM was told that the meeting space is in a secure building and anyone not on the list will be barred from entry.”

The organization says they were not comfortable with a private meeting because they do not claim to speak for the entire black community in Edmonton.

Furthermore, they believe that EPS, as a publicly-funded institution, should not pick and choose who they meet with.