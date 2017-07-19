UPDATE: Black Lives Matter supporters gather outside station after refusing private meeting with chief

Black Lives Matter says police claims of being transparent and accountable flies in the face of an “elite private meeting” on carding that took place with Chief Rod Knecht on Wednesday.

BLM co-chair Bashir Mohamed said he and fellow member Reakash Walters were both invited to the meeting with the police chief.

But after EPS refused to open the meeting to the public, they held a public meeting in the parking lot instead.

About 15 people gathered to show support and share their experiences with carding, which is when police stop someone and collect their information without the right to arrest or detain them.

Mohamed said police would not disclose an agenda, a list of attendees, or what the outcome of the meeting would be.

“We’re not opposed to meeting … what we’re opposed to is the private nature,” he said.

The group is calling for Edmonton Police to hold a public town hall type event where everyone who attends can share their experiences with carding.

“I think it would allow for everyone’s voice to be heard,” Mohamed said. “They’ve picked a few stakeholders, we believe the community is a stakeholder and that anyone who wants to should be able to come in.”

Walters said she wasn’t comfortable attending a private meeting because she doesn’t represent Edmonton’s entire black community.

“I am an individual with my own life experiences … I would feel so much more comfortable being part of a community and being supported, and allowing other people to share their voices as well,” she said.

“There’s a real in danger in identifying people and singling them out … it puts people at risk.”

The private meeting with the invited individuals did take place, with BLM representatives absent.

Knecht did not address the community members, but EPS sent Sgt. Gary Willits to speak. His comments suggested police might be open to a town hall event.

“Maybe we need a community hall … maybe that would be better. And that’s not falling on deaf ears,” he said.

“With the feedback we’re getting here, that’s great, because now I can give that and say maybe we do need to do an open house.”

Dunia Nur was one community member who wished to attend, but was not invited. She hasn’t been carded but said she has cousins who have and she works with youth who have been.

She said it’s impossible for the police to create laws and recommendations on the issue of carding without hearing a broad range of community voices.

“To be denied of that opportunity to have that conversation I think is insulting and demeaning,” she said. “It’s a systemic issue of not caring and dismissing the black bodies.”