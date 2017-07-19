Nuit Blanche coming back to Edmonton in fall of 2018

Nuit Blanche will be back to flood Edmonton streets with art next year after taking a hiatus in 2017.

The free all-night arts festival drew 50,000 attendees in 2015, its inaugural year here in Edmonton. The event takes place in cities across the globe.

The Nuit Blanche Edmonton board always planned on holding the event every second year. But in 2017, they were not able to secure funding support from Edmonton City Council and decided not to hold the event, according to organizers.



“When there was hesitation around that, it caused us to really put a pause on negotiations with curators, artists and a lot of other things,” explained board chair Todd Janes.

This year, Edmonton City Council has agreed to commit $150,000 to the event, and Nuit Blanche is also partnering with ATB Financial, who will chip in another $50,000.

“We’re thrilled to once again see the downtown alive in the late hours of the night with Edmontonians taking in all kinds of eye-catching artwork,” says Dave Mowat, President and CEO of ATB Financial in a news release.

The event organizers are hoping to boost the attendance from 50,000 to 75,000 for the September 2018 event.

“We’re hoping to have a higher degree of engagement from the citizens of Edmonton, as well as visitors,” Janes said.

“It’s a really great opportunity to take contemporary art and place it in our city in places that are underutilized or maybe aren’t as noticeable.”

Janes said he was “amazed” by the attendance in their inaugural year, and he’s hoping to replicate that success.

“For me, something that was really amazing was for a city like Edmonton, the citizens took over the city in a really positive way. Cars stopped. People walked on the street.