A potentially fatal tapeworm has been discovered in Alberta: University of Alberta

Experts from the University of Alberta confirmed Wednesday morning that a rare, and potentially fatal, new tapeworm has been found in humans in Alberta.

The tapeworm, called Echinococcus multilocularis, is known in Europe but, until recently, had only been seen once in Canada—in Manitoba, in 1928.

But now it’s been seen in Alberta coyotoes and has spread to humans, according to infectious disease expert Stan Houston.

“There have been four Alberta patients with the tapeworm in the last four years,” he said in a release. “This is significant enough to warrant a watchful eye on the problem."

University of Alberta doctor Klaus Buttenschoen said there is not a major risk to the public though.

“The public should not be overly worried about getting this disease as it is rare in North America,” said Buttenschoen in the same release. “People with low immunity are at greater risk.”

He said there are ways to reduce transmission, and humans typically get the tapeworm from eating plants or otherwise coming into contact with infected canine feces.

“Or, microscopic traces of pet feces lands in our pets’ hair if your dog is one that hunts rodents. When we pet them and then touch our food or our mouths, we ingest the parasite’s eggs.”

While the tapeworm is harmless to dogs, it kills rodents. If left untreated, it will usually form a lump on a human’s liver that can be fatal in 10-15 years, Buttenschoen said.

He said that while it’s treatable, the parasite is initially symptomless in humans.

“Roughly one-third of patients who are diagnosed are jaundiced (turn yellow). Another third report unspecified pain and see a doctor for that reason. The other third will visit a doctor for another reason and through an ultrasound or CT scan, a liver mass is identified.”

Houston said those most at risk are those who have a dog or hunt. If you know your dog is eating rodents your veterinarian should be notified to provide a specific dewormer. Any plants close to the ground should be washed thoroughly before eating.