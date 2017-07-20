Edmonton air quality at 6, or moderate risk, as sky remains hazy

As of Thursday afternoon, Edmonton's air quality was a 6 out of 10, or moderate risk, according to Environment Canada, as smoke continues to waft in from the forest fires in British Columbia.

According to the Air Quality Health Index Website most people don't need to modify their outdoor activities, unless you're coughing or experiencing throat irritation.

People at risk should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if you're experiencing symptoms, the website said.

People with heart and lung issues are most affected by pollution, but there is a list of other risk factors on the website.

