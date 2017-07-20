ASIRT investigating after Whyte Avenue police encounter allegedly leaves man with broken arm

The Alberta Serious Incident Reponse Team is investigating after police arrested a man on Whyte Avenue back in April, who alleges the incident left him with a broken arm.

According to an ASIRT release, two Edmonton police officers were patrolling the popular hangout just before midnight on April 12 when they saw two men jaywalk across the avenue. The stopped the men and "observed physical signs of impairment," according to the release.

The man, 27, was given a ticket for jaywalking, then arrested for public intoxication. Police handcuffed him, placed him into the transport van, and later released him.

On May 26, the man's lawyer notified police that the man had allegedly sustained "serious injury" during the incident, including a broken arm.

EPS notified the Director of Law Enforcement, who got ASIRT involved.

The investigation is now underway.

ASIRT's mandate is to objectively and independently investigate incidents involving Alberta police that result in injury or death.