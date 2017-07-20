'People want to make things with their hands:' New classes redefine crafting in Edmonton

When people see weaver Jessica Fern Facette’s brightly-coloured table runners, wall hangings and shawls, all made by hand, they often have one question—do you teach classes?



So, this past April, she took the plunge.

“I’ve been thinking and back-burner planning this project for a couple of years. Finally the timing felt right, so I went for it,” she said.

So far it’s paid off. The one-day workshops where Facette shows off her fiber arts know-how have been filling up.

Several times a month a maximum of six participants join her in her Oliver studio, where she “sticks to fiber-related traditional craft and walks the students through the entire process, from set-up to finish.”

Fern’s School of Craft is just one of several craft classes popping up all over Edmonton, a boom that some industry experts saw has been partially fuelled in recent years by the monster popularity of platforms like Pinterest.

There is the sewing-focused, House of Sew, run by designer, pattern cutter and seamstress Beverly Gan. She worked in the UK, tailoring at Ralph Lauren before returning to her hometown to open her own studio.

Makers and Mentors led by Sarah Jackson offers workshops and private classes in knitting, calligraphy, art journaling out of TIMBRE Workshop.

Then there’s The Hideout Distro in the lower level of 104 Street’s Mercer Building, where macramé classes are held in and amongst the locally made goods for sale.

According to Kim Evans with the Association For Creative Industries all of these new classes aren’t a coincidence.

In fact, getting into craft these days makes total business sense. “We have more educators than we’ve ever had,” she said. “There’s been a push towards entrepreneurship within the craft industry. We’re [the Association] telling people - brand yourself, blog it, make classes, design. They’re able to make bigger businesses.”

Evans believes the interest in the classes is also being spurred on by online platforms such as Pinterest, Instagram and Etsy that bring craft practices to a wider audience, making them accessible and inspiring people inspired to try creating things themselves.

For Evans it’s encouraging to see people from a younger generation, both women and men, taking up the rug hooks, knitting and sewing needles.

“Some of the older crafting has been brought back and it’s now being revitalized and revived and refreshed.“

Facette agrees. She explains that crafting is "being redefined.”

“It’s shifting from cross-stitch that your grandma did, over into contemporary design and home décor,” she said.