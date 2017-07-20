Cyclists call for more public bike parking as Katz Group threatens to remove two-wheelers

A growing number of residents are raising the alarm about a lack of parking in the city's core—but this time it's not about cars.



Edmonton cyclists are calling on the city to install more bike racks following warnings from the Katz Group that they will remove two-wheelers locked to fences or sign posts on their property in the Ice District.



An image of a warning message, which was plastered to a user’s bike seat, circulated on social media Thursday.



The message, signed by Katz Group Real Estate, warns the cyclist that their bike wasn’t locked to a rack, and that someone with the company had snapped a photo of it.



“Please be advised that if your bike is found to be secured to anything other than a bike rack, the lock will be cut and your bike will be removed by security,” the message read.



Cyclists on social media called the messages discouraging, especially when the city has been encouraging more people to use the new downtown cycle track.



“I don’t think it’s very neighbourly,” said Anna Ho, with advocacy group Paths for People.



The Katz Group was unable to comment by press time.

However, Ho said the warning messages also shine a light on the lack of city bike racks downtown and other popular areas like Whyte Avenue.

“You’ll find racks are often overcrowded,” she said. “If you can’t lock your bike at your destination, you won’t ride it there.”

City spokesperson Kristi Bland said the city is currently ordering more to keep up with demand.