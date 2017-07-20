Festivals, cartoons, & block parties galore: 5 things happening in Edmonton this weekend

Summer in Edmonton is heating up this weekend. Whether you want to try the new questionable eats at K-Days, or don your PJs and watch old cartoons at the Metro Theatre, there’s something for everyone.

SATURDAY

1. All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party

Feeling nostalgic for the days when you lazily woke up on Saturday morning, poured yourself a bowl of Froot Loops, and tuned into your favourite cartoons? Now’s your chance to relive those days! Metro Cinema is hosting their monthly all-you-can-eat cereal cartoon party at 10 a.m. this Saturday. The cartoon lineup remains a surprise, but vintage PSAs and commercials will play throughout, and admission includes all the cereal you can eat. Prices range from $10-14 and can be bought online or at the door at 8712 109 Street. All ages are welcome.

2. Rust Magic Block Party

Come celebrate some local mural art at a block party run by the Rust Magic International Street Mural Festival. There will be local artists live painting on site, and various DJs spinning and keeping the party going. ACE Coffee Roasters and Fat Franks will provide caffeine, donuts, and hot dogs all day. Entry is by donation and it runs from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the parking lot across from MacEwan University at 10700 104 Ave.

ALL WEEKEND

3. K-Days Festivities

Edmonton’s favourite midway summer festival kicks off this weekend. The annual opening parade happens this Friday at 10 a.m. along Jasper Avenue, starting at 97th Street and ending on 108th Street. Performers on the TD South Stage this weekend feature Uncle Kracker, Cold Creek County, and Corb Lund. The midway will be open all weekend and beyond on Northlands at 7515 118 Ave NW, along with some interesting new food choices for those bold enough to try.

4. Taste of Edmonton

Taste of Edmonton is back this weekend “putting picnics to shame,” as they put it. Churchill Square will be thriving with numerous local vendors and hungry festival goers, and samples ranging from appetizers to desserts. Some musical guests this weekend include Royal Canoe, Forester, and SHAD. If you have money to spare, be sure to check out the festival’s first run of Dinner in the Sky, where attendees can dine in luxury and watch performances— all while suspended on scissor lifts above the festivities.

5. Interstellar Rodeo