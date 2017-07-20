What to expect: K-Days parade comes back to Jasper Avenue Friday morning

The K-Days opening parade is coming back to Jasper Avenue this year, and will run from 97 Street west to 108 Street starting at 10 a.m. this Friday.

The theme this year is Canada 150, so expect the usual floats and mascots to be on theme.

Also, for downtown dwellers who drive, there will be driving delays and parking restrictions.



According to the city's website, the route itself will be closed from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., and commuters and parade-goers are advised to plan ahead and come early to avoid transit and traffic delays.

The assembly area (96 St. north of Jasper) and the dispersal area (108 St. North of Jasper) will be closed from 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Alternative routes along 100 Ave., 103A and 104 Ave., 95 St., and 109 St. will be open all morning.

The full list of closures is on their website.

There is also a “Pre-Parade Spectacular” scheduled for 9 a.m., followed by the main parade at 10 a.m.