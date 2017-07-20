Global Fusion Youth Celebration showcases multiculturalism for the next generation

When young people from across the city gather in Giovanni Caboto Park this Friday, William Heng hopes they learn something about Edmonton multiculturalism, but in a way that's relevant to the next generation.



Heng is one of the ambassadors for the first ever Global Fusion Youth Celebration, an event organizers say is unique because of its focus: it’s for youth, by youth.

“We want [attendees] to be informed about how other cultures do have beauty to them, do have complexity,” he said. “Every culture is more complex than we think. I think that’s one approach to preventing prejudice, and also a way to promote fascination of things outside of you.”

Heng said the event will celebrate the city’s unique cultures, but in a way that’s more relatable to young people. The free public event will feature cultural performances, workshops, and games, and will conclude with a culturally diverse concert, where all participating cultural groups will perform together.

The whole event is the product of a committee of young leaders assembled six months ago, according to director Ahmed Abdulkadir.

“When we were starting out, the youth didn’t know each other, they were not feeling they could work together,” he said.

"But the more they got to know each other the more they supported each other. What I love about this is that…you have people who are diverse, who are interested in each others’ culture.”

The festival kicks off at 12p.m. on Friday with a blessing reflecting the event’s location on Treaty Six land.

“In honouring our land, we’re talking about everybody’s land,” said Taro Hashimoto, another one of the Global Fusion committee members. “Everybody is honoured, starting with the Treaty Six and the first peoples from this land that we’re residing on, and building from there towards everyone who’s come since to this continent.”

Selassie Druh will be drumming at the festival on Friday. During his time with the committee, he was exposed to how diverse and multicultural Edmonton really was.

“I really want people to come and experience the multiculturalism in Edmonton,” he said.

“People can still maintain their cultures and still live harmoniously. I think that’s something Canadians and Edmontonians specifically should not take for granted.”