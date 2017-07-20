Goat gracious: Edmonton's new weed-eating herd has disappeared 11,000 pounds of weeds

After six days on the job, Edmonton’s new team of goats have consumed roughly 11,000 pounds of weeds, according to shepherd Dan Vandenberg.

“It’s been good,” said Vandenberg, with contracted company Baah'd Plant Management. “The goats really love the leafy spurge and Canadian thistle.”

The city is piloting the goats as an environmentally-friendly alternative to herbicides in the fight against undesirable plants.



The herd spent the last week in Rundle Park are are now off for a mini-vacation in Calgary before coming back in late August.

Vandenberg said the project seems to be going well so far. He attributes part of the success to his canine co-workers.



His team includes four pooches who help protect and move the herd, he said.



“They’re the heart of the business,” he said.

Vandenberg said the two guard dogs, David Suzuki and Dot, make sure coyotes, other dogs, or even eagles, aren’t intruding on the herd.

“They’re a great pairing,” he said. “Dot really sticks with the herd while David Suzuki does more of a larger patrol.”

The two other pups, Toughy and Jack, ensure the goats stay together and moving in the right direction when it’s time to feast on a new weed patch.

“The goats respect Toughy because he’ll nip at them if they don’t move,” he said. “He was trained with cattle, so he’s got a pretty hard bite.”

He said Jack, who is a rescue, helps Toughy get the job done, though he likes his space from the goats when they aren’t working.

“The others will let the goats snuggle up against them at night, but Jack likes his bubble,” he said with a laugh. “It took a while to get him up to speed, but they all work well together now.”