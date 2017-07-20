'My life actually came full circle' K-Days Indigenous Princess excited to share culture with city

When a presenter at her high school asked Brittney Pastion, then 17, if there were any Indigenous dancers in the crowd, she jumped at the chance to represent her culture, even though she didn’t know much about it.

“I went up there and did what I thought was Indigenous dancing, but I guess I did make a fool out of myself,” she recalls with a laugh. “People were like 'aren’t you embarrassed?'”

Instead, she said she was proud.

“At that moment I decided I didn’t just want to be a descendent of Indigenous people. I actually wanted to be one, but I didn’t know the first thing about being a strong Dene Sioux Cree woman.

“That was my first step towards powwow, and my first step towards knowing who I am as a native person,” the now 23-year-old said.

Ever since, she’s been learning traditional Indigenous songs, to speak Cree and how to perform various powwow practises, such as the jingle dress dance, also known as the healing dance. She’s also helped her sister get into powwow dancing and her mother pursue traditional Indigenous sewing.

Pastion is the first K-Days Indigenous Princess. She was crowned at the end of last year's festival, and will be attending this year's pageant, the competiive powwow, the parade and other events.

She also serves as the Indigenous Events Coordinator at Northlands.

She said she is honoured to serve as an ambassador of her culture, especially to young people. Her priorities this year at K-Days are to encourage urban Indigenous youth to reconnect with their traditional ways and to promote the importance of learning one’s native language. She is currently learning both Cree and Dene.

“It’s never too late to know who you are as an Indigenous person. And also stressing how important it is to learn your language, because once you lose that, it’s gone,” Pastion said.

The opportunity to reach out to kids is her favourite part of serving as Indigenous Princess. She said the questions she hears from kids are eye-opening. They ask questions such as what’s a chief, what’s a powwow, and do you actually dance in public?

“I welcome those questions with open arms, because they’re coming from kids,” she said.

A poignant moment for Pastion was being invited to teach powwow dance at Braided Journeys, a cultural program delivered by Edmonton Catholic Schools to support Indigenous youth with connecting to their culture.

“I was very honoured to be invited back … My life actually came full circle,” Pastion said.

Pastion is originally from Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation but grew up in Edmonton. She said holding a powwow at the city’s largest festival on Treaty 6 is another way of reconciling Canada’s past history with Indigenous peoples.