Edmonton police chief responds to carding complaints after community meeting

Chief Rod Knecht told media a Wednesday meeting with community leaders on carding was productive, but could have used the voices of those who refused to attend on the grounds that it wasn't open to the public.

“We had a great discussion last night. We covered a lot of territory,” Knecht said.

He made the comments outside of an Edmonton Police Commission public meeting on Thursday, where several community members also spoke out against carding.

“The information I heard today … We covered all of it yesterday quite frankly and came up with some solutions,” Knecht added. “So it would have been helpful if the Black Lives Matter folks attended the meeting.”

Black Lives Matter had been invited to the meeting, but chose to hold a gathering in the parking lot outside instead.

In response to their request that meetings be made public, Knecht told Metro there “may be” value in a public town hall type event, but showing up to a meeting and demanding the community be let in is not an effective avenue.

“I don’t think a to and fro outside a building would accomplish anything,” he said.

He said the meeting resulted in four areas of focus: the need for more community consultation, defining street checks, examining police policy for community interaction and training officers on street checks.

The groups who attended the meeting have committed to reviewing police policy, taking it to their communities for input and returning with recommendations by Sept. 1.

Ogaden Somali Community of Alberta Residents executive director Ahmed Abdulkadir attended the meeting and said it was productive.

He said he was encouraged by the commitment to examine policy for training police as well as their policy on carding. He said he believes collecting people’s information makes sense in some cases, such as if the individual is a vulnerable person on the street or suspected of a crime.

“How can we differentiate legitimate data collection? If you card someone, how many people that you card have actually committed a crime? That’s something we need to know,” he said.

He said he’s confident police will take their recommendations seriously.

“My understanding from the chief was that whatever we discover, the changes we recommend, they will accept it.”

Knecht said he believes they're making progress, and added he doesn’t believe carding violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms because it doesn't actually detain individuals. They can leave the interaction and refuse to provide their information.

He added that if police were detaining people without probable cause, the force would investigate it.