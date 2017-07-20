Sherwood Park high school teacher charged with sex offences against female student

Strathcona County RCMP have charged a 32-year-old man with four sexual offences in connection to alleged acts against a female victim.

The teacher, identified as Graeme Patrick Forsyth of Strathcona County, worked at Elk Island Public School Division at Bev Facey Community High School. Police say the alleged offences occurred between May 1 and Sept. 1 in 2015.

He has been released on recognizance with several conditions and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Aug. 30.

Police say the victim and her family are currently being offered support from the Strathcona County Victim Services Unit.

At this time, police do not believe there are additional victims but encourage anyone with information to contact RCMP at 780-467-7741.