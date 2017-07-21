Edmonton unveils green energy tricycles to water bike grid planters

Every 10 to 14 days, Peter Mueller hops on one of the city’s new green energy tricycles to water flowers along the downtown bike grid.

“It’s a little tiring,” said Mueller, a parks operations coordinator, with a grin. “But it’s beautiful to be out in downtown Edmonton. It’s an amazing place to be.”

The city unveiled the two battery-powered trikes on Friday, as part of ongoing efforts to promote the new 7.8-kilometre network. They each feature a 70-litre tank that uses solar power to pump water out through the hose.

Each tank can water about 15 to 20 planters, Mueller said, adding the team receives regular fill-ups to completely douse all 100-to-200 planters within two days.

“Once it’s done, we leave for about 10 to 14 days and come back to water again,” he said.

The tricycle has been in the works ever since the city began planning for the grid, according to Olga Messinis, the downtown cycle track project manager.

She said the city had initially been using trucks to water planters, but the large vehicles came with challenges.

“It was not an ideal solution for obvious reasons,” Messinis said, noting the trucks couldn’t fit in bike lanes, and would also cause traffic jams when using the car lane.

“We saw it (the issues) on Twitter and, yes, they weren’t right for the job,” she said. “The actual trike is a much better fit.”

Mueller explained it’s also cheaper for the city to use the tricycles, which cost $8,500 each.

“The trucks have to run gas to use their pumps,” he said. “Our cost analysis found that using the trucks for two seasons would cost more than using the bikes for that same amount of time.

“From a safety perspective, it’s also the best way to manage the situation.”

People have also been supportive of the trikes, he added.

“The reaction has been terrific,” he said. “People love the idea that the city is being responsible and environmentally friendly.”