Five of the wacky and weird foods available at K-Days this year, ranked

From deep fried chicken feet to maple cotton candy, there's a whole new buffet of foods to try at K-Days this year.

Luckily, brave Metro intern Michelle Guthrie took one for the team to find out if the new midway offerings were as good or as gross as they sounded. She judged each dish based on its presentation, portability, and most importantly, taste.

Pro tip from Michelle: don’t eat all of these in one day like I did because your stomach will hate you for it.

Ogopogo Concession - After 8 Mint Deep Fried Coffee

Price: $8

Presentation: 5/5

Portability: 4/5 (Comes with handy tooth pick!)

Consistency: Very much like a Timbit: soft and crunchy in the right places.

Overall: It’s nicely arranged in its boat container with a little Canadian flag, and the chocolate and mint drizzle make it look divine. You get about a dozen which is decent for its price. But the flavor was bland and there weren’t any strong coffee or mint notes to really give it a kick. You’re better off just getting a bucket of mini donuts.

FINAL SCORE: 2/5



International Perogies – Chili Lime Popcorn Shrimp Perogies

Price: $12

Presentation: 5/5

Portability: 3/5 bulky, but comes with fork.

Consistancy: Perogies were perfectly soft and the popcorn shrimp along with the cucumber balanced it out with crunch.

Overall: Absolutely delicious, and a decent portion for the price. The notes of mild chili spice blend well with cucumber and popcorn shrimp. The perogies are perfectly soft and warm and absorb all the flavors pleasantly. The container was a little bulky for carrying around, but it’s a nice meal to sit down and relax. Highly recommend for a refreshing lunch or dinner on the midway.

FINAL SCORE: 5/5



Chicky’s Chicken – Deep Fried Chicken feet

Price: $4

Presentation: 2/5

Portibility: 5/5 Comes on a stick

Consistancy: Batter is crunchy on the outside, and tender on the inside.

Overall: I know what you’re thinking, but it’s better than you think. The batter is crunchy and underneath is tender with citrus notes. It tastes exactly like sweet fried chicken, but with protruding knuckle bone and nails. I got a few weird looks walking down the midway gnawing on it.

FINAL SCORE: 4/5

Big Pickle – Canadian Bacon Pickle Ball

Price: $5

Presentation: 4/5

Portibility: 5/5 Comes on a stick

Consistancy: Soft like a corn dog on the outside, soft bacon layer underneath, and crunchy pickle followed by sausage at the centre.

Overall: It’s a spherical corndog with an added layer of Canadian bacon and pickle. The bacon wasn’t very salty or flavourful, but the pickle comes in with the sour kick and makes up for it. The sausage centre was a little underwhelming beneath it all. A pretty decent portion for the price, and an adventure of layers. If you’re a fan of bacon and pickles, this is sure to be a favourite.

FINAL SCORE: 3/5



Candy Time - Maple Walnut Cotton Candy

Price: $7

Presentation: 2/5

Portibility: 5/5 comes in a bag so you can carry it around easily or save some for later.

Consistancy: Your usual cotton candy texture, but with some walnut crunch added.

Overall: Made with real maple sugar and crushed walnuts, it’s an unusual cotton candy flavor that exceeds expectations. It’s like biting down into a sweater that tastes like maple and dissolves in your mouth. It’s sweeter than your average cotton candy, but the maple notes along with the mild crunch of the walnut give it a strongly Canadian taste. Perfect for K-Days’ Canada 150 theme this year.