'He has a touch:' Homeless horticulturist transforms gardens at Edmonton church

Tucked in the back of the garden at Strathcona Baptist Church, behind the raspberry bushes and squash vines, is an area Dale Anderson calls the plant rescue department.

It's where he takes the plants other people have thrown away, and coaxes them back to life. “I find plants in bins. First thing, I look, can I save it? And if so, I look for a puddle of water. Then I’ll go straight back (to the garden) and plunk it in,” he explained. “I can show you 20-25 plants that have made it.”

Anderson has lived on the street since 1998, and for the last three summers has spent his days picking bottles before heading to the church to weed and water the plants in the cool evening hours.

For Anderson, or Whiskey as he’s known on the streets, gardening is a labour of love.

“When I’m healing the earth, it’s doing the same thing for me," he said. "It’s been my escape.”

He first visited the Strathcona Baptist Church, just north of Whyte Avenue, ten or so years ago, after a friend told him if he was hungry, he could go there and get something to eat.

“Before going there, I’d gone to 30 or 50 churches but never found a place that was accepting. But there they embraced me,” said Anderson. “The coffee and cookies, I definitely indulged but several people came up and talked with me, shook my hand and were sincere.”

So he kept coming around, and when the person in charge of the grounds left, Anderson saw an opening. He’d worked as a landscaper off and on for years.

“When he started, I don’t think anyone was focused on the gardens,” said Pastor Pam Reichenbach. “Definitely not as much as we should have been. So he took that as his thing.”

Anderson spent the first year cleaning up garbage and tending to the low-maintenance perennial plants that were already there. “I didn’t want to step on any toes. I just maintained out of respect for the previous caretaker,” he explained.

The second year, he got a little more creative, making new garden beds and filling them with colourful flowers and edible plants.

“I bought paving stones, out of my own money, walked to Home Depot with my shopping cart bought the bricks, come back.” The 37-block trek has become a common trip for Anderson, who rolls his shopping cart down Calgary Trail to the gardening centre to get supplies.

The church buys bedding plants for him and this summer the administration set aside a special budget for his garden. But Anderson prides himself on the discarded plants he finds and nurtures back to health.

“He has a touch,” Reichenbach said. “He can bring things back to life and make things grow. It’s such a gift to us. ”

Strathcona Baptist has made a point of reaching out to people, like Anderson, who live on the streets in the community. The church used to run a clothing and toiletry canteen and partnered with other surrounding faith-based sites to create a rotating overnight shelter for many years.

Then in November 2012, the church helped establish a permanent place, the Neighbour Centre, so individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty can access food and resources they need.

Anderson is overcome when speaking about his garden and the opportunity the church has afforded him.