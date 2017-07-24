Alberta to become second province to cover abortion drug Mifegymiso

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announced Monday that the abortion drug Mifegymiso will now be free – making Alberta the second province in Canada to cover the drug.

Approved by Health Canada in July 2015, the drug first became available in some cities earlier this year at a cost of approximately $300. The pill can be used to terminate a pregnancy of up to 49 days.

“Women’s reproductive options should not be determined by their income or where they live. For far too long, women in rural communities have had to travel to major urban centres to receive a surgical abortion. By providing universal coverage for Mifegymiso, we’re supporting greater choice for women when it comes to their reproductive health," Hoffman said in a press release.

Sandeep Prasad, executive director with Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights, said in the same release that Alberta has shown "exemplary leadership" in recognizing the potential of Mifegymiso to "address ongoing barriers and increase health equality."