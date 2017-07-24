Edmonton Corn Maze teams up with Bioware to create out-of-this-world maze

Talk about a corny collaboration.

The Edmonton Corn Maze has teamed up with Edmonton’s Bioware to create a maze based on their new space-themed game Anthem.

Corn Maze owner Jesse Kraay said the maze takes about an hour to navigate and it will be open to the public until Oct. 22. It includes five kilometres of twists and turns and 85 decision points.

Kraay said the video game studio initially reached out to his people, and he saw it as a good opportunity to create a cool maze while promoting an Edmonton product.

“We thought it would be something fun … I think they were excited to bring something unique that promotes the game coming out,” he said.