Edmonton has one of the highest murder rates in the country, again: Statistics Canada

For the fourth consecutive year, Edmonton is one of the three metropolitan cities leading the country in homicide rates ― and that trend is on track to continue in 2017.

New numbers from Statistics Canada show Edmonton had the second highest murder rate in the country in 2016, behind Thunder Bay, ON.

Edmonton saw 47 murders in 2016, compared to 39 murders in 2015.

“If you compare that to Calgary, the other big city in Alberta, Calgary actually went down six homicides,” said Rebecca Kong, with the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics.

This year has already been a deadly one for Edmonton, with 31 murders so far.



The top three Canadian metropolitan cities for homicide rates in 2016 were Thunder Bay (6.64 homicides per 100,000 people), Edmonton (a rate of 3.39) and Regina (a rate of 3.23).

Statistics Canada defines a metropolitan city as any place over 100,000 people.



The increase in the homicide rate in Edmonton bucks the national trend, which saw the overall nationwide homicide rate decrease by 1 per cent. It also deviates from the trend in Alberta, which saw fewer murders overall in 2016 compared to the previous year.

“Even though Edmonton saw an increase in their homicides, the province as a whole had 17 fewer homicides (compared to 2015),” Kong noted.

Edmonton was also among the top three metropolitan cities in 2016 for the Crime Severity Index (CSI), an indicator of the overall seriousness of crime. The highest CSIs were recorded in Regina (125.8), Saskatoon (117.8) and Edmonton (105.7).

The CSI increase from 2015 to 2016 was largely driven by theft under 5,000 and fraud offences. Edmonton also saw significant rises in crime in 2014 and 2015, which Kong says was attributed to the economic downturn by police chiefs at that time.

“2015 was not a good year for Edmonton or Alberta,” she said.

The good news is that Edmonton’s Crime Severity Index saw a two per cent decrease in 2016, compared to a 12 per cent increase in 2015.

Kong emphasized the numbers must be taken with a grain of salt, because they only reflect crimes reported to police Statistics Canada estimates only about one-third of crimes are reported to police.

Police enforcement numbers can also skew the numbers. For example, Regina tends to record more justice offences such as breaches of probation or failure to appear to a court appearance, Kong said.