Heads up Oilers fans: Home season tickets go on sale next week

Hockey fans rejoice — the 2017-2018 Edmonton Oilers home season tickets will go on sale August 1.

This season, the Oilers will face off against Stanley Cup champions the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 1, as well as the League’s newest team the Vegas Golden Knights on November 14, according to a release.

There will also be two editions of Battle of Alberta on October 4 and January 25.

Tickets will be available on August 1 at 10 a.m. MT on the official Edmonton Oilers website.