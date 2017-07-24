Heads up Oilers fans: Home season tickets go on sale next week
After this season's playoff run, they're expected to go fast
Hockey fans rejoice — the 2017-2018 Edmonton Oilers home season tickets will go on sale August 1.
This season, the Oilers will face off against Stanley Cup champions the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 1, as well as the League’s newest team the Vegas Golden Knights on November 14, according to a release.
There will also be two editions of Battle of Alberta on October 4 and January 25.
Tickets will be available on August 1 at 10 a.m. MT on the official Edmonton Oilers website.
After the Oilers playoff run this year got everyone talking hockey again, the tickets are expected to sell quickly.