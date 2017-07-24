'We really should be caring': Group calls for more protected natural areas in Alberta

An environmental group is pushing for the protection of a popular Alberta vacation spot, in a report that shows Canada’s land and freshwater conservation efforts are lagging compared to other developed countries.

Kecia Kerr, the executive director of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) northern Alberta chapter, says the Bighorn Backcountry – which covers more than 5,000 square kilometres of public land east of Banff and Jasper National Parks and most of the headwater that runs into the North Saskatchewan – should be made into a wildlife park.

“Particularly here in Edmonton we really should be caring about this area. It’s a big deal,” Kerr said.

“Compared to other parts of Alberta it has a relatively small footprint of development. It’s already recognized by a lot of Albertans as a great place to go and enjoy beautiful nature.”

The designation would allow hunting and fishing, but not industrial development.

The group’s annual report, released Monday, found Canada is dead last among G7 countries, and fifth among the world’s seven biggest countries, when it comes to land protection.

Just 10.6 per cent of Canada’s land is protected, compared to a global average of 15 per cent, but Kerr said Alberta has the potential to lead a change.

Alberta sits above the national average with 12.5 per cent protected land, and this year added Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park to the list.

“We have large intact wilderness spaces still. Alberta could be a leader within Canada and Canada could be a leader in the world, if we find the political will for it,” she said.