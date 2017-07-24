Horses get new home, as Whitemud Equine finishes new facility

The first group of horses clip clopped into their new home last week, after Whitemud Equine Learning Centre took possession of their new multi-million dollar arena.

"They love the new arena. The barn, they’re working on it," said executive director Dianne David.

She called the opening of their new arena on Fox Drive “bittersweet”, as they prepare to demolish the old building starting this week.

The new arena measures 20 by 60 metres, which is 40 per cent larger than their old building. The learning centre envisioned the building for about 20 years, before forming concrete plans in 2011 and finally breaking ground last summer.

“I didn’t think I would be sad to see the old building go, but she served for almost 60 years. Everyone has a lot of fond memories of riding there. But the new building is wonderful and we feel so fortunate to be in there,” said executive director Dianne David.

The new building will allow for more programming with its 16 box stalls and 12 tie stalls. It comes at a cost of $8.6 million, with $5.1 million covered by the city.

Related City of Edmonton canters ahead with Whitemud Equine Centre

“We can now run two classes concurrently, which we weren’t able to do before,” David said.

Most importantly, Little Bits, a partner organization that teaches therapeutic horse riding to people with disabilities, can now offer programming year around, whereas they previously could only offer it for 22 weeks due to parking and weather challenges. The new arena has state of the art climate control.

“The most important thing is it’s fully accessible. 35 per cent of our riders have special needs. Now they’re able to be dropped off right at the front door, by DATS (Disabled Adult Transit Service) or any type of vehicle,” David said.

Both the learning centre and Little Bits will be able to accept more applicants for their programming, as they both currently have waiting lists.

The new arena has stalls for 28 horses, which is important because 95 per cent of the learning centre’s riders don’t own a horse.

“They come here because they get a chance to ride and bond with the animals,” David said.

The arena is having some final landscaping done and the next step is road construction to access the arena. The learning centre is holding an opening celebration on Oct. 22.