'We are devastated' Greisbach community needs help locating stolen war memorial plaques

The community of Griesbach are asking the public to help them locate 15 metal plaques honouring Canadian soldiers, after they say 15 of them were forcibly stolen.

“As a community, we are devastated,” said Griesbach Community League president Brad Tilley, in a news release. “Residents take great pride in our neighbourhood’s unique character and the ways it remembers those who sacrificed so much for our country. It is an absolutely senseless and disrespectful crime.”

Tilley said he believes the theft took place over the last couple days.

The plaques sat at the end of each street in the community, telling the stories of soldiers and battles that took place.



Griesbach, a former fortress for soldiers, was turned into a residential community by Canada Lands Corporation, where statues, signs and memorials throughout the community have been erected to celebrate Canada’s military heritage.

Tilley said he hopes the plaques can be recovered intact and be re-installed. He's concerned thieves may attempt to melt down the plaques, which aren't pure bronze, to sell their metal byproduct.

“Veterans and their families travel from afar to visit our community and see how it pays tribute to our soldiers," he said. "It is a real dishonour to those who have served."

He's encouraing people to contact the Edmonton police about the theft.