Edmonton MP says group should be 'very afraid', raises eyebrows on Twitter

The executive director of an Alberta non-profit advocacy group says an Edmonton MP sent his group a threatening tweet, which has since been deleted.

On Monday at 10:14 p.m., Edmonton-Griesbach MP Kerry Diotte sent a tweet to Progress Alberta which said ‘you should be afraid, very afraid you Fake News outfit’.

Progress Alberta Executive Director Duncan Kinney speculated that Diotte was responding to an article they had shared about UCP interim leader Nathan Cooper’s history with a conservative group accused of homophobia.

Kinney said he found the tweet “unfortunate and sad to see”.

“It’s really disturbing and disconcerting to see this kind of Trump-like discourse brought to Canada,” he said.

He said Progress Alberta isn’t going to stop doing what they do because of the tweet.

“What should I have to be afraid of as someone who runs a non-profit in Alberta?”

Some users on Twitter pointed out that ‘Be afraid, very afraid’ is a reference to the movie The Fly.

Others stated they were embarrassed by their their local MP, while one person called his behaviour unparliamentary.