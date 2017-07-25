Edmonton police investigate theft of plaques that mark Canada's military history

Edmonton police are investigating the theft of metal plaques from a city neighbourhood that honour military heroes and some of the grimmest battles from Canada's history.

The Griesbach Community League says more than 15 metal plaques have been removed from the residential community that used be an army base.

Some of the plaques tell the stories of soldiers from Alberta who were awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest military decoration for gallantry.

Another tells the story of the Second World War battle of Ortona, a bloody battle for a town in Italy that cost Canada more than 2,300 casualties, including troops from the Loyal Edmonton Regiment.

One of the plaques has information about the involvement of Canadian soldiers in the First World War battle of the Somme in France.

Brad Tilley, president of the Griesbach Community League, says the plaques were pryed off their stands and people are worried the thieves will melt them down for scrap.

"As a community, we are devastated," Tilley said Tuesday in a release.

"Residents take great pride in our neighbourhood’s unique character and the ways it remembers those who sacrificed so much for our country. It is an absolutely senseless and disrespectful crime."

There is hope the plaques will be recovered and can be reinstalled.

Tilley said veterans and their families visit the community to view the plaques and pay tribute to the soldiers.