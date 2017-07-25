Mercer Tavern 'fire' was false alarm

Where there is smoke, there is not necessarily fire.

Mercer Tavern is reassuring patrons that what appeared to be smoke from a fire at the downtown bar in the early hours of Tuesday morning was in fact steam let out during a break-in.

Firefighters and police responded to the bar after reports of smoke coming from the back door.



The tavern issued a press release Tuesday saying someone broke into the building after closing time, then turned on the stoves in the kitchen and left them on, activating the sprinkler system and creating the steam that came out the back door.

The person also stole "several bottles" of alcohol, according to the release.

