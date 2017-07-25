More provinces should adopt Alberta's assisted death model, professor says

Alberta is leading the way in making medically assisted dying services accessible to patients who want it, and other provinces should follow suit, says a University of Alberta professor and physician.

It’s been just over a year since the federal government made it legal for doctors and other medical professionals to help patients with serious illnesses, diseases or disabilities end their lives.

In a Canadian Medical Association Journal article published last month, Dr. Louis Hugo Francescutti, an adjunct professor at the University of Alberta's Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry, says provinces such as Ontario are moving towards Alberta’s model, which includes a hotline number that connects patients with full-time assisted death coordinators.

The coordinators help with paperwork, provide information on eligibility requirements, and connect patients with a suitable physician who is willing to help.

“They simplified it and made it very easy so no matter where you are in Alberta, you call 811 and get access,” Francescutti. “And it’s not like that across the country. Across the country, some patients don’t even know where to start looking.

“I know that Alberta’s one of the few that has that 811 piggybacked onto Alberta Health Link,” he added.

The Government of Saskatchewan’s website says the government is working closely with provincial system stakeholders and partners on the development of processes and resources, and advises patients to have a discussion with their physician if they are considering the service. There is no contact number listed.

The Government of British Columbia takes a similar approach, offering a list of frequently asked questions and answers, links to further information and medical assistance forms for patients and medical practitioners.

“The difference in Alberta was that Alberta Health Services, the Alberta government and regulatory colleges came together and worked on a plan that absolutely made it as easy as possible for patients,” Francescutti said.

He’s calling for the province to provide more feedback to the public and to other provinces so they can adopt Alberta’s model of service delivery.