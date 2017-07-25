'Surprising' trend shows social assistance up despite new jobs in Alberta

Employment is going up in Alberta, but so is the number of people on social assistance.

The University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy released a report Tuesday showing the unusual trend started a year ago, and researchers are not entirely sure why.

“What’s surprising is that since July 2016, things have not been the same as they’ve been in the past,” said Ron Kneebone, an economics professor with the school.

“What we normally expect with employment growth is people coming off the social assistance. What we’ve seen instead is that social assistance caseloads have increased.”

The Social Policy Trends Report, compiled by Kneebone and Margarita Wilkins, examined data spanning from April 2005 to April 2017 on the number of employed persons aged 15-64.

At the height of Alberta’s economic boom in October 2008, nearly 81 of every 100 adults in Alberta were employed and there was just over one social assistance case for every 100 individuals.

In July 2016, Alberta had 74 employed individuals with 1.7 cases of social assistance per 100 adults.

Kneebone said in past economic downturns, when people have lost jobs and gone on social assistance, the same people were mostly re-employed when the economy regained steam.

This time around, most employment growth has been in different fields – namely government – meaning the people who lost their private sector jobs during the recession aren’t necessarily the ones getting hired now.

“I would suspect they’re different people. I can’t confirm that from what we’re looking at today, but it’s certainly consistent with that story,” Kneebone said.

“The labour market up until July 2016 was fairly predictable. Once we created new jobs, people came off social assistance.