United Conservative Party's interim leader grilled over views on homosexuality

The United Conservative Party’s (UCP) appointment of former conservative radio host Nathan Cooper as interim leader is making some Alberta human rights advocates uneasy.

Press Progress reported Monday that Cooper joined social conservative organization Canada Family Action in 2009, where he hosted a radio show.

His guests included American evangelist Scott Lively, who wrote a book called Why and How to Defeat the ‘Gay’ Movement and co-authored another that claimed homosexuals invented Nazism.

Canada Family Action has lobbied against same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ rights causes.

AltView Foundation Executive Director Bryan Mortensen said Cooper’s appointment shows the United Conservative Party is “completely tone deaf.”

“It’s their first meeting and they already don’t care about LGBTQ people at all,” Mortensen said.

“When they say these things about it being a big tent party and ‘everyone is welcome,’ any of that kind of rhetoric, it’s actually nonsense. Really, only very specific people are welcome.”

In a press release Tuesday, the NDP caucus called on Cooper to resign or explain his “extreme” views.

The Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties voted over the weekend to unite under the UCP banner and elected Cooper as leader Monday.

Cooper said at a press conference Tuesday that his opinions on LGBTQ rights have changed in recent years and he’s learned from the three openly LGBTQ members in the governing NDP caucus since entering politics in 2015.

“I think that over a 10-year period you learn a lot. Values and views sometimes change,” he said.

“I think that there is lots of things that I didn’t understand then that I know now. I think it’s important that we have a society that is inclusive, that reflects the face of our province, that celebrates Albertans, and I look forward to doing that.”

When asked about whether parents should be notified if their son or daughter joins a gay-straight alliance, however, he said he thinks “there are certainly circumstances where parents should not be notified, and I think that there are circumstances where parents should be notified.”

Jason Kenney, who is running for leadership of the party, was criticized in spring for making similar comments on GSAs, while UCP leadership candidate Brian Jean has said he is against parental notification.

Kenney and Jean did not attend this year’s Edmonton Pride Parade.