The United Conservative Party confirmed as Alberta's official opposition

The provincial government has confirmed the United Conservative Party as the official opposition, in a release sent to media Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, received written confirmation from 22 members of the Wildrose and the Progressive Congressive caucus indicating they intended to sit as members of the United Conservative Caucus.

“The United Conservative Caucus has the largest number of opposition seats and therefore is recognized as the Official Opposition Caucus in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta,” Wanner said in a release.

“Nathan Cooper, the MLA for Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills is recognized as the Leader of the Official Opposition.”



The new party replaces the Wildrose Party in the role.

