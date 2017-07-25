For some pet lovers, 'catios' are the purr-fect solution to keeping cats safe outdoors

When Martin Eckert got tired of his cats Bilbo and Sassy constantly trying to wander off, he got out his tools. Using his construction skills, he built them their own “catio,” or cat patio along the back of his house.

“[Sassy] lives in it, she just loves it,” said Eckert. “They love sunbathing, they can hide for shade. There’s a window to block the wind. [Bilbo] is kind of on the loose, but he likes [the catio] a whole lot better than being on a leash.”

A growing number of pet owners in Edmonton are turning to the enclosed outdoor structures as a way of giving their roaming pets some space, while obeying local bylaws that require cats to stay on the property.

Last October, Don and Yvette Bacha combined their passion for cats and experience in construction to open Hellas Pet Enclosures in Edmonton. They specialize in custom catios, similar to Eckert’s, to keep cats safe.

So far they have worked on catios for a few houses and apartment complexes, and they said they have been getting positive responses. Each structure is custom designed and built by hand, so costs vary, but range anywhere from $1500 to $3200.

“We’re promoting responsible pet ownership,” said Yvette, adding that a lot of people believe cats should roam free. She disagrees.

“Our environment has changed, especially in the city here. We have coyotes coming in, we have all kinds of overhead prey, we have poisons, we have people that don’t want cats in their yards,” she said.

The Bachas saw examples of catios from Australia and Britain online, and figured the idea would work here.

“Based on the things we [researched], we decided wow, we could do this, we could provide safe outdoor time for our kitties. It grew from there, to we could do this as a business.”

The Bachas emphasize the importance of quality in their structures. Instead of using cheap chicken wire, they use strong and self-supporting galvanized steel and cedar products, which are non-toxic to cats.

“We’ve had a lot of encouragement and support from the rescues because they deal first hand with the animals out there that are in dire straits,” she said.

So far they’ve mostly worked on outdoor catios, but when winter rolls in, they expect to transition to more indoor projects, much like the shelves and tunnels they have built in their own home.

Their cats, Zeus and Spartacus, are able to prowl an extensive network of bridges built all around the Bachas’ home, so “they can go from the front to the back of the house without even touching the floor,” said Don.

They both say their cats love it.