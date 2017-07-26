News / Edmonton

Environment Canada issues heat warning for Edmonton and area

Residents advised to stay hydrated and cool the rest of the week

Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a heat wave warning early Wednesday morning for central and eastern regions of Alberta, including the Edmonton area.

Temperatures are expected to rise to nearly 29°C, with a minimum overnight temperature of about 14°C from today until Friday, according to the Environment Canada website.

Albertans are advised to stay hydrated and plan outdoor activities for cooler hours of the day. Children and pets should not be left in closed vehicles for any length of time.

Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion may include fainting, nausea, and breathlessness.

