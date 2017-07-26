Edmonton police warning community after violent offender released
Police believe Leanne Whitford, also known as Ian, could commit another crime in Edmonton
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Edmonton Police Service has released a violent offender and have “reasonable grounds” to believe she will commit another offence in the community.
In a news release, police say Leanne Whitford, a transgender woman whose legal name is Ian Whitford, is now residing in the Edmonton area.
Edmonton Police will be closely monitoring Whitford.
She is facing court ordered conditions, including keeping the peace, a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and probihition from leaving the city or purchasing, possessing or consuming alcohol or drugs.
She is also barred from establishments whose primary source of income comes from alcohol sales, from participating in the sex trade industry, or attending any high risk areas of drug trafficking or sex work.
Anyone with information on Whitford breaching her conditions is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.
Edmonton police noted that the individual is transgender in the belief that it of public interest.
Most Popular
-
-
The other side: Downtown Dartmouth hoping to give Tall Ships visitors a break from construction
-
Edmonton MP says group should be 'very afraid', raises eyebrows on Twitter
-
Large amount of drugs, including cocaine, found in home: Nova Scotia police