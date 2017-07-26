Fort Sask. RCMP investigating after cat found mutilated
The cat was found mutilated on a walking trail near Highway 21 and 94 Street
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP believe a cat found mutilated on a walking trail was harmed by humans.
In a news release, RCMP say they were made aware of the cat remains on July 21.
The mutilated cat, which was dead, was found on a walking trail near 94 Street and Highway 21 in Fort Saskatchewan. Police believe the act was committed by a human.
“This type of an incident is very disturbing to the community members of Fort Saskatchewan and to the RCMP”, said Corp. Michael Robitaille. “We are asking for the person or persons responsible to come forward and deal with this situation.”
Police are not sure if the cat lived in a residence or was a stray cat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.
