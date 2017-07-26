UFC to make Edmonton debut with title bouts on Sept. 9 at Rogers Place

The organizers behind Edmonton's first UFC fight are hoping for a “Superbowl week” style lineup of events to mark the mixed martial arts debut in the city.

UFC 215 takes place at Rogers Place on Sept. 9, with the main card including fights for the women’s bantamweight and men's flyweight titles.



In addition to the fight itself, there will be the weigh ins and fighter appearances at various venues in the days leading up to the event, according to UFC vice president of North America David Shaw.

“We want to come to the city and create a real fight week that somewhat takes over the city and provides our fans, whether new or old, an opportunity to experience our sport in a variety of different ways,” he said.



Shaw said the title fights will be a good fit for the new arena and Edmonton’s “rich sports tradition”.

“We’ve had it on our radar for a long time. With the addition of the building, and us having a relationship with (Oilers CEO) Bob Nicholson over the years, it really helped,” Shaw said.

“We know there’s a significant amount of pent-up demand here.”

He added that Edmonton is a popular market for UFC Pay Per View fights.

“Our buy rates in northern Alberta and Edmonton specifically are tremendous. So we know the fan base lives here … so it was a matter of us finding the right time.”

Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is UFC’s number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter and will be defending his title against Ray Borg. He has had 10 successful title defences.

He said he’s excited to bring his A-game to a new market.

“If I’m brought out to perform like I know I’m gonna do, I know the fans and the city is going to be very pleased with the performance,” Johnson said.

“You definitely want to make a good impression for your first time in a new market,” he added. “Obviously in Edmonton, a lot of huge fight fans out here, so they brought a stack card of champions … it’s basically a championship card for a championship city.”

Amanda Nunes is the women’s bantamweight champion and is most well known for knocking out Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds at UFC 207 in December. She’ll be taking on Valentina Shevchenko to defend her title.

“People can expect a big show … I like fighting, it’s kind of in my blood,” Nunes said, whose uncle was also a figher.

“For all those people who’ve never seen UFC before, it’s gonna be awesome.”

Shaw noted UFC only has 12 Pay-Per-View events a year, so it’s significant to be bringing one for Edmonton’s debut.

“We have to be very selective for where those Pay Per Views actually end up … We could have came here with a Fox Sports 1 event or a TSN event in Canada, but for us we wanted to bring a stellar card.”