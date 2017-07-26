Police find stolen war memorial plaques at an Edmonton scrap metal dealer

Edmonton police have recovered the memorial plaques stolen from a Griesbach war memorial earlier this week—but unfortunately, they weren't in great shape.

Det. Eric Wilde said in a release that the plaques are "unsalvageable due to extensive damage."

They were recovered after a local scrap metal dealer reached out to police Wednesday morning.

The 17 metal plaques were taken from a green space in Griesbach sometime between Sunday July 23 and Tuesday July 25, according to police. The plaques honour Canadian soldiers who fought in the World Wars.



Griesbach Community League president Brad Tilley said in a release Tuesday that the community was "devastated about the loss."



“Residents take great pride in our neighbourhood’s unique character and the ways it remembers those who sacrificed so much for our country. It is an absolutely senseless and disrespectful crime.”