Deadly midway accident in U.S. prompts Edmonton fair to shutter ride

EDMONTON — A popular midway ride at this week's K-Days fair and exhibition in Edmonton has been shut down as a precaution after a deadly accident involving the same attraction at the Ohio State Fair.

North American Midway Entertainment, the company that provides attractions to K-Days, says in a statement released Wednesday night that the ride, called the Fire Ball, has been closed until further notice.

The announcement came the same day one person was killed and seven others were injured — two of them critically — at the fair in Columbus.

Video captured by a bystander shows the machine crashing into something and breaking apart, throwing riders to the ground.

The ride, which swings passengers back and forth as it spins them around, had successfully passed inspection before the state fair opened.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the accident.

"While North American Midway Entertainment is not the midway provider at the Ohio State Fair, due to the tragic incident there this evening we will keep all our Fire Ball rides closed until further notice from the manufacturer for precautionary safety measures," the company said in its statement posted on Facebook.

Lori cote, the manager of communications for K-Days, confirmed to the media that the ride was being shut down.

Caution: Graphic content in video

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the tragic accident in Ohio," Cote said in an emailed statement.

"As safety is our number 1 priority, we support our midway provider’s decision to close the Fire Ball ride until further notice."

K-Days, formerly known as Klondike Days, runs this year from July 21 to July 30.