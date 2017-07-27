Edmonton-area virtual reality arcade will boast Canada's biggest play rooms

A new St. Albert virtual reality arcade is boasting the biggest play spaces in Canada.



Eric and Stephanie Roberge have transformed their passion for VR into a 5,000-square-foot facility with 10 spacious rooms where people can play in teams.

“Having a larger play space ... adds to the immersion,” Eric said. “You’re not going to have to worry about running into walls, or being limited by your play area, not being able to reach certain things or enjoy the game to its full extent.”

Game OVR will hold its grand opening on Saturday at 1 Hebert Rd.

The spot has more than 30 games, ranging from child-friendly content to first-person zombie shooters like Arizona Sunshine.

The rooms are equipped with big-screen TVs and sound systems, made to feel like a living room where friends can take turns and watch each other play.

With some games, such as Keep Talking and Nobody Explode, everyone can be part of the mission.

“So the guy in the headset has to describe what he’s seeing – how many wires there are, what colours, what blinking lights there are and those sorts of things – and then the people with the manual outside of VR have to walk him through how to disarm the bomb,” Eric explained.

Eric and Stephanie became ardent virtual reality players at home with their seven-year-old daughter Dannika, and took their passion out of the living room after noticing what Eric said is a lack of recreational spaces in St. Albert.

“Putting it in, say, your livingroom where you’ve got furniture and lamps and things like that, can be a little bit hazardous,” Eric said.

Edmonton seems to be carving out a name as a virtual reality destination.