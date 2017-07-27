K-Days rides safe despite Ohio State Fair crash: Midway company

The company thats owns and operates the midway at K-Days says their attractions are safe, a day after they closed down a popular ride following a fatal accident involving the same type of ride in Ohio.

Scooter Korek, with North American Midway Entertainment, said his company has no connection to the Ohio ride, but decided to close the K-Day's Fire Ball as a precaution. The ride, which swings passengers back and forth while also spinning them in circles, will be shuttered until further notice.



One person was killed, and seven other injured, at the incident Wednesday at the State Fair in Columbus.

A cell phone video captured by a spectator shows the machine breaking apart mid-ride, and people falling. The causes of the accident are still under investigation. Caution: Graphic content in video

But Korek maintained that the rides still operating in Edmonton don't pose the same risk.

“All of our rides are inspected on a daily basis,” Korek said. “I’ll tell you from a personal experience, any one of my family members can go on our rides any single day. That’s how strongly I believe in our safety.”

Tim Seefeldt, spokesperson for Alberta Municipal Affairs, said in an email that the KMG-manufactured Fire Ball ride won’t be allowed to operate in Alberta until results from the investigation into the Ohio State Fair accident are released.

“Our thoughts are with the families impacted by the Fireball ride incident at the Ohio State Fair,” he said.

The province hires the Alberta Elevating Devices and Amusement Rides Safety Association to ensure all rides are safe and comply with regulations.

Seefeldt said the association rigorously inspects the rides annually, where they must meet regulations before they operate.