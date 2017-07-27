More people dialing back the phone use at music festivals: University of Alberta

Lauren Komarnicki was just rows from the stage at a Tegan and Sara show in Edmonton when the person in front of her pulled out a phone and aimed it at the stage—forcing her to watch the set through a stranger’s screen.

“It was kind of annoying,” she recalled.

“If someone wants to record one song it’s fine,” she added. “But try and keep in mind to put it down once in a while.”

Komarnicki isn’t alone—as festival season gets into full swing, new numbers from researchers at the University of Alberta suggests that a growing number of music fans are finding phones more annoying than they’re worth.

“People are starting to make the conscious decision to either leave their phones in their bags, pockets or even at home,” Elizabeth Halpenny, associate professor in the Faculty of Physical Education and Recreation, said in a release. “They want to fully immerse themselves in the festival experience free of distractions.”

Researchers spent five years looking at the habits of people attending six different Canadian festivals. They found an increasing number of festival-goers are leaving their phones at home to soak up the experience in person.

At one four-day Canadian festival in 2016, researchers surveyed 357 festivalgoers and found a 5.1 per cent decrease in people bringing their mobile devices to festivals.

“They’re a small percentage…but there are those people who are deciding that the cell phone actually interferes with the experience,” Christine Van Winkle, a University of Manitoba researcher who also worked on the study, told Metro.

They started by comparing how people used their phones in everyday life and how that compared to how they used them to text, take photos and post content at festivals. They found that mobile use at festivals dropped in all areas, except taking photos and videos, which stayed the same.

“People think of festivals as this unique time and space to escape their everyday life and have this alternate existence,” she said.

At the same time, Van Winkle says festival organizers can get on the trend by tapping into mobile technology without encouraging people to see a ton of time on their phones. For example, she advises festivals to create mobile-friendly websites instead of investing in apps—however, she found that app use has increased in popularity over the years.

“With a limited budget, you have to decide between programming that is live, and say programming that is digital,” she said. “We’re hoping the results will help festival administrators make those choices.”

Van Winkle hopes their research won’t discourage people from using their smart phones at festivals, but rather help give them that escape from life they need.