Foster boy's death a result of child welfare failure: Alberta judge

EDMONTON — An Alberta judge says the death of a foster boy from abuse was a direct result of the failure of provincial child welfare to deal with his case properly.

Kawliga Potts was three when he died in 2007, and his foster mother, Lily Choy, was later sentenced to eight years in prison for manslaughter.

A fatality inquiry report says Choy's application to be a foster parent wasn't properly completed or reviewed and five different case workers were aware of abuse, but failed to take action to save the boy.

Provincial court Judge Ferne LeReverend recommends the province disclose the names of children who die in care and establish a committee to investigate their deaths.

She also recommends the province expand the mandate of the child and youth advocate to act on behalf of families in the child-welfare system.