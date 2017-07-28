Edmonton police investigation leads to largest fentanyl pill seizure in Canada

Edmonton police busted a drug trafficking operation working out of several local residences, leading to the largest seizure of fentanyl pills in Canada.

On July 5 members of the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit searched an Edmonton home and found 67,000 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $2 million, according to a release from police.

As part of the investigation they also searched three more homes in Edmonton, and a large home in Sturgeon County where they found a fentanyl pill processing lab, including four cement mixers allegedly used to create fentanyl, two pill presses and a Ford F-150 with a hidden compartment. Alberta Health Services has since deemed that home unfit for human habitation.

“This was a significant drug operation that has been dismantled,” S/Sgt. Karen Ockerman said in the release. “We know we have saved lives by taking that quantity of fentanyl off the streets.”

Officers had started investigating the group in March. The investigation is ongoing, so they aren't releasing any information about the suspects.



Police also seized over a million dollars in cash and large quantities of other drugs, including: